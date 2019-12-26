|
HARDIMAN, Eugene (2nd Anniversary) Died 25th December 2017. In loving memory of my dear husband Eugene, Late of Clough, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Husband When God was making husbands, as far as I can see, He made a special soulmate especially for me. He made a perfect gentleman compassionate and kind With more love and affection than you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold, He gave me wonderful memories only my heart can hold. He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace, He was someone I could laugh with 'til tears ran down my face. Next time we will meet will be at Heaven's Door. When I see you standing there I won't cry anymore. I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face. Then the pieces of my broken heart will fall back into place Loved and missed everyday By your loving wife Nora Dad, What I'd give if I could say 'Hello Dad' in the same old way. To hear your voice and see your smile, to sit with you and chat for a while. Although I'm full of sadness that you are no longer here, Your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. Loved and missed always Anne, Tomas, Rachel and Aoibha xxx Dad,God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, He put His Arms around you and whispered 'Come to Me'. With tearful eyes we watched you, we watched you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best, Loved always Michael, Dolores, Eoin and Annie xx Dad, So many things have happened since I said goodbye that Christmas Day. I want to thank you for sending me this miracle that you knew I always wanted in a special way. I want you to know that in my life you will always be the biggest part. I truly promise I will never forget you and you will always be in my heart. Miss you so much, Your loving daughter Teresa, Dan and Sophie Eugénie xxx Anniversary Mass, Sunday, 29th December, in St Michael's Church, Gurteen, Ballinasloe at 11am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019