SHEEHY, Eveen Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy On behalf of Ciarán, Sandra, Brianna, the Potter and Sheehy families we would like to express our most sincere thanks and wholehearted appreciation to all those who helped and supported us through our heartache. We were touched by the kindness, generosity, love and support we received and will be forever grateful. We wish to thank everyone who telephoned us, visited our home, travelled from near and far to attend Eveen's reposal, funeral Mass or burial, sent Mass cards, floral tributes or donated to Crumlin Children's hospital. Thanks to Fr O'Brien, Fr Paul Murphy and Fr Francis Ferry for Eveen's beautiful Mass, Geraldine the sacracist, our singers and musicians - Marion, Ronan and Conor. Thanks to all who said readings, prayers and brought up gifts. We are truly grateful to Paddy Mannion, our undertaker for his tremendous warmth, sensitivity and support in taking care of Eveen's funeral arrangements. Thank you to the gravediggers who prepared Eveen's final resting place with the utmost care and attention. Thanks to the local Gardaí, Gerry Fahy Bus Hire and all the wonderful stewards for organising traffic control and ensuring everyone got to and from Eveen's reposal, Mass and burial safely. Thanks to all the Guards of Honour, our neighbours, Monivea-Abbey Football Club, Abbeyknockmoy Camogie Club, St Bernards FC, Defence Forces and SL Dance Technics. A special thanks to the teachers, pupils and parents of Newtown National School who attended the funeral Mass and participated in the Guard of Honour. We cannot thank them enough for all the kindness, support and love shown to Eveen's big sister, Brianna. Thanks to Screenes for the beautiful meal after the burial and also to the Abbey Inn. We deeply appreciate and are very thankful to all those who sent food and we are very grateful to all the ladies who provided the tea and sandwiches on the evening of Eveen's reposal. Thank you to Lissavalley Marquee Hire for the use of the Marquee and to Paul Flaherty Electrical for the outside lighting. Lastly, a special thank you to all the wonderful Doctors, nurses and staff of Crumlin hospital, who cared for Eveen and ourselves so well. Also thank you to the Doctors, nurses and staff of Ballinasloe Children's ward who cared for Eveen, the Doctors and staff of Abbeyknockmoy Health Centre and to Damien and the staff of Mulrooney's Pharmacy. Thank you all so much. As it would be impossible to list everyone who helped in so many different ways, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deep heartfelt gratitude. In Eveen's short life she touched the lives of so many people, God gave us the loan of a shining star whose memory will last forever.Always and forever together.Ciarán, Sandra, Brianna & Eveen. Month's Mind Mass for Eveen Is at St Bernard's Church Abbeyknockmoy, Friday 31st January at 8 pm
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020