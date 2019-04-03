Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn BRENNAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn BRENNAN

BRENNAN Evelyn, Knocknagreine and Creggaun, Ballinasloe who passed away on April 2nd, 2018. Evelyn's family would like to express our sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our sad loss. We want to thank our neighbours for their wonderful support, kindness, and compassion at this sad time. To Evelyn's relatives and friends, thank you for all you did for Evelyn. To her carers, thank you for your kindness and understanding. Thank you also to the staff of Portiuncula Hospital and ambulance crews, you were always professional and kind. Fr. Kieran, thank you so much for your wonderful Mass and for your compassion and kindness. To Michael McCullough and choir, the beautiful music and singing added greatly to the Mass. Thank you to all who attended the reposal, funeral Mass and burial, and for all the phone calls, Mass cards and sympathy cards that were sent. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions. Remember Only My Best When I come to the end of my journey And I travel my last weary mile, Just forget if you can any frowns -And remember only my smile. Forget any dark words spoken, But remember the good I have done. Forget that there ever was heartache, Just remember the laughter and fun. Forget that I stumbled and blundered And sometimes fell by the way; Remember - I fought some hard battles, And won some, by close of the day.So do not grieve for my going, And feel you forever must cry But in summer just gather some flowers And come to the place where I lie.And then in the shade of the evening, When the sun paints the sky in the west; Stand for a moment beside me -And remember only my best. Evelyn's Anniversary Mass Will take place in Creagh Church at 7 pm on Saturday, March 30th.