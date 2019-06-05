Services Memorial Mass 10:00 St Colman's Church Gort View Map Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Roche Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Roche

Notice ROCHE, Evelyn, Gort, Co. Galway Who passed away on 3rd May 2019. We, the family of the late Evelyn Roche, wish to thank most sincerely everyone who sympathised with us on the recent loss of our mother. We offer our heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited her home, or attended our mother's removal, funeral Mass, or burial. To those who shared happy memories, sent cards and messages of condolence, gave flowers, and to all who provided support to us at this very sad time, we offer our sincere gratitude. Thank you to all the clergy that joined in concelebrating the funeral Mass, to the parish choir and Coole players for the music. Mullins Funeral Directors for their professionalism during mother's funeral. The family would like to acknowledge Gort Golf Club for the Guard of Honour, it was most appreciated. Thank you to the gravediggers for preparing her final resting place. Many thanks to O'Grady's for providing refreshments after the funeral. We would like to take the opportunity to give a very special thanks to the staff at University Hospital Galway, especially the team in Resuscitation Dept and HDU to the nurses and doctors that took such good care of Evelyn in her last days. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere expression of our deepest gratitude. Month's Mind Mass At 10'clock Saturday 8th June, St Colman's Church, Gort. Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 5, 2019