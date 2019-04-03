Resources More Obituaries for Fergus CURRAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fergus CURRAN

Obituary CURRANFergus The family of the late Fergus Curran, Ballinasloe, and formerly Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, wish to thank most sincerely all who supported us during Fergus' illness and who sympathised with us on our sad loss. To all who telephoned, sent Mass cards, messages of condolences, floral tributes, and offered practical and emotional support, thank you.To all who attended his repose and funeral, your presence was much appreciated. Thank you to Fr. John Garvey for his support and a beautiful Mass celebrating Fergus' life, and to Grenham's Funeral Directors for their kindness, understanding and professionalism. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. Fergus is sadly missed and remembered every day with love. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Mass will be offered for your intentions. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019