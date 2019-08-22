|
O'HALLORAN, Finbar, Cloosh Road, Oughterard, Co Galway, who passed away peacefully on the 26th of July in the wonderful care of the Galway Hospice, surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a courageous and brave battle.Finbar's heartbroken mother Mary, together with his brothers Tony, Bosco, Frankie and Kieran, and sisters, Joan, Maria, Yvonne, Hilda and Leanora, nieces and nephews, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and extended family wish to express their sincere gratitude to all who sympathised and supported them on their heart-breaking loss. Thank you to the many people who sent Finbar get well cards, and to those who phoned and visited him during his illness. Finbar was blessed with very good friends who supported him throughout his illness and right up until his passing: we will always be grateful for the support and friendship you gave to him. Our deepest gratitude to all who called to our home, attended Finbar's Funeral Mass and Burial, sent Mass Cards, Letters, phoned, sent Floral Tributes and who donated to the Galway Hospice in his honour. €1,531.07 was collected, this money will assist the Hospice in providing specialist palliative care to other families. Thank you so much. Our deepest appreciation to our extended family, neighbours and all of our friends who helped in so many ways, with car parking, bringing gifts of food and refreshments, words of comfort and who helped us in so many other ways. We were overwhelmed by everybody's generosity and kindness.A special thank you to Dr Tom McConnell for all your help and support especially in our last few weeks with Finbar, it gave us and him great comfort. Dr Blazcova (GUH) and all her team, especially to Maire Walsh (CNS), who helped both Finbar and us along on this very difficult Journey. Thank you to Dr Harte, Michaela the Public Health Nurse, and a special thank you to Eamon and all in Flaherty's Pharmacy for your help and support.A heartfelt thank you to Sarah, Jane and all the others nurses from the Hospice Home Care Team, to the Night Nurses Maire and Aine, because of all your help and support we were able to care for Finbar at home in his final few weeks, which meant so much to us. To all the Doctors, Nurses, support staff & Volunteers in the Galway Hospice thank you for the wonderful care you gave to Finbar during his time there, and to the support and comfort given to us all as his family.A sincere thank you To Fr John O'Halloran for his beautiful and personal funeral Mass for Finbar. To Fr Connolly, Fr Cosmos, Fr Moran and Fr Paul Murphy for concelebrating. A heartfelt thank you to Gerry Darcy for his wonderful and personal music, both in the church and at the graveside.We would like to thank Dermot Walsh for his sensitivity, kindness, professionalism and help with all the funeral arrangements. To Finbar's Friends and Cousins who prepared his final resting place with such care and attention. To the Oughterard GAA Club for their lovely Guard of Honour for Finbar as he made his final journey from home and to his final resting place.To Aidan, Anne and all the staff of The Boat Inn for the wonderful meal. Finally, no words can convey how thankful we are to Finbar's Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and his good friends. You were there for him always in good days and in bad. You helped us all so much through our final days with Finbar, as we prepared to lay him to rest you ensured that Finbar was never alone. And now as we struggle to come to terms with life without him you continue to support us, for this we will be forever thankful. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all your support. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Sunday, 25th of August, at 8.30am, In Oughterard Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019