DONOGHUE. In memory of Francis (Frank). Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather,who died on 26th January, 2017, 3rd Anniversary, Late of Derrybeg Tynagh, Loughrea, Co. Galway. A daily thought, a silent tear, A constant wish that u were hereAn empty place no one will fill We miss you Frank and always will You were always there with a helping hand, To listen, advise and understandYour pleasures were small And your wants were few If your family was happy so were you. Forever loved and sadly missedby your wife Kathleen and Family. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 19th January, 2020, 11am, St Laurence's Church, Tynagh.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020