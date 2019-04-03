|
HARGADEN, Frank, Late of 'Lissadell', Moycullen (Seventh Anniversary) In memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather. 'Our gift to you is Mass.' God has you safely in His ArmsAnd you are always in our hearts. The face we love is missing, The voice we love is still, The person that we loved so much Is resting at God's will. Sadly missed by his loving children, Audrey, John, Carl, Paul, Fiona, Sheenagh and Tara, grandchildren and extended family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, March 23rd at 10.30am, at the Abbey Church, Francis Street, Galway
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019