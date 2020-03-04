Home

Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
16:30
O'Reillys Funeral Home
Harbour Street
Tullamore
Removal
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
18:00
Dignity Funeral Home
Loughrea
Reposing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
20:00 - 21:00
Dignity Funeral Home
Loughrea
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00
St. Brendans Cathedral
Loughrea
View Map
Gabriel Dillon Notice
3 Brookfield Rise, Ballycue, Geashill, Co. Offaly and formerly of Rhode Island, Rhode, Co. Offaly and Loughrea. Reposing at O'Reillys Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore tomorrow Thursday from 4.30. Removal at 6 to Dignity Funeral Home, Loughrea. Reposing again at Dignity Funeral Home from 8 until 9 . Removal on Friday morning to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Gabriel Dillon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
