3 Brookfield Rise, Ballycue, Geashill, Co. Offaly and formerly of Rhode Island, Rhode, Co. Offaly and Loughrea. Reposing at O'Reillys Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore tomorrow Thursday from 4.30. Removal at 6 to Dignity Funeral Home, Loughrea. Reposing again at Dignity Funeral Home from 8 until 9 . Removal on Friday morning to St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Gabriel Dillon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020