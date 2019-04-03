Home

More Obituaries for George RYAN
George RYAN

George RYAN In Memoriam
RYAN. In loving Memory of George Ryan, of Ardnaglug, Ballydangan, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, who died 1st March 2017. No person is ever truly alone For those whom we love, who live no more, Echo still within our thoughts, our words and our hearts. And what they did and who they were, Becomes a part of all that we are, forever. Your words of wisdom, we still carry with us, Memories of you, time can never destroy, It is in happy remembrance of you That our hearts can find joy. Wishing today, as we wish over and over, That God could have spared you for many years more But so thankful to Him, for the times we shared. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Nuala, Jack and the extended Ryan family. Anniversary Mass for George On March 2nd at 7p.m. in St Mary's Church, Moore. To believe, to trust and to hope, Our Lady of Clonfert, pray for us'
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
