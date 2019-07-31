Home

CARRICK (née Cunningham) Geraldine(First Anniversary) Sarsfield Drive, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. In loving memory of a wonderful wife, mother and granny, who went to Heaven on 5th August, 2018. Don't weep at my grave, For I am not there, I've a date with a butterfly To dance in the air, I'll be singing in the sunshine,Wild and free, Playing tag with the wind, While waiting for thee. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her husband Gerry, children; Antoinette, Geraldine Jr, Cyril and Clive, and her grandchildren. Anniversary Mass In St Michael's Church, Ballinasloe, on Saturday, 3rd August, at 8 pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 31, 2019
