Geraldine (Branagan) Garrett

Geraldine (Branagan) Garrett Notice
Kilrickle, Loughrea and formerly of Dunsink Gardens, Finglas West, Finglas, Dublin 11. Reposing at Kilboy's Funeral Home, Loughrea, tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle, for mass for Geraldine Garrett on Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
