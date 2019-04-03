DOWNES Gerry (2nd Anniversary) Cherished memories of Gerry, late of Kiltartan, Gort, Co. Galway, who passed away on 3rd March 2017. A loving husband and best friend to Kate, wonderful father to his daughters Karen and Sandra, his son Colin, father-in-law to Karen's husband Richard and Colin's wife Tara, adored grandfather to Sadie, Noah, Jayden and Lily. Gerry We wish you knew how much of you is in everything we do. It can be the smallest thing, trivial, mundane, but you are there under the surface of it somewhere. We wish you knew we carry you with us always, everywhere we go. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Remembered always with love. Anniversary Mass On Saturday, 9th March 2019 in St. Attracta's Church, Kiltartan, Gort at 7.30pm. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary