MURRAY, Gerry (6th Anniversary) Castleboy, Kilchreest, Loughrea who died 23rd June, 2013. We Remember You In the rising of the sun and in its going down, In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter In the opening of buds and in the rebirth of spring, we will remember you in the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer. We remember you with the jobs on the farm and the saving of the turf and In the eyes of your grandchildren we see you every day.we will remember you when we are weary and in need of strength, when we are lost and sick at heart when we have joys we yearn to share, we will remember you. For as long as we live, you too shall live, For you are part of us and we will always remember. Always loved and sadly missed by Lily, Family and Friends. Anniversary Mass. St Theresa's Church, Castledaly, Saturday, 13th July, 2019 at 7.30pm. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 11, 2019