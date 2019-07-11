Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry MURRAY

Add a Memory
Gerry MURRAY In Memoriam
MURRAY, Gerry (6th Anniversary) Castleboy, Kilchreest, Loughrea who died 23rd June, 2013. We Remember You In the rising of the sun and in its going down, In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter In the opening of buds and in the rebirth of spring, we will remember you in the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer. We remember you with the jobs on the farm and the saving of the turf and In the eyes of your grandchildren we see you every day.we will remember you when we are weary and in need of strength, when we are lost and sick at heart when we have joys we yearn to share, we will remember you. For as long as we live, you too shall live, For you are part of us and we will always remember. Always loved and sadly missed by Lily, Family and Friends. Anniversary Mass. St Theresa's Church, Castledaly, Saturday, 13th July, 2019 at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.