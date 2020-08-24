|
Gertie Rodgers nee O'Hara, 3 Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formerly of Carrig, Co. Tipperary. Mass for Gertie Rodgers will take place on Wednesday at 11 in St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher. Funeral afterwards to St. Rynagh's Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on cloghanbanagherparish.ie and will be broadcast on the church radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. James's Hospital Dublin and Pieta House.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020