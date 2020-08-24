Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
11:00
streamed live online on cloghanbanagherparish.ie
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
11:00
St. Rynagh's Church
Banagher
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertie Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertie (O'Hara) Rodgers

Add a Memory
Gertie (O'Hara) Rodgers Notice
Gertie Rodgers nee O'Hara, 3 Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formerly of Carrig, Co. Tipperary. Mass for Gertie Rodgers will take place on Wednesday at 11 in St. Rynagh's Church, Banagher. Funeral afterwards to St. Rynagh's Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on cloghanbanagherparish.ie and will be broadcast on the church radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. James's Hospital Dublin and Pieta House.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -