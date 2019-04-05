|
KENNY, Gertrude, - Newtowndaly, Loughrea. In memory of our dear mother Gertie, whose 7th Anniversary occurs on 9th April. As we look upon your picutre, sweet memoreis we recall, Of a face so full of sunshine, and a smile for one and all. Lord, take this message to our dear mother in heaven, Tell her how much we miss her, and give her all our love. Fondly remembered by your sons Eddie, Sean, Brendan, Gerry, Martin, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Anniversary Mass In St Andrew's Church, Leitrim, on 6th April, 2019 at 6.30p.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019