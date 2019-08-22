Home

WALSH. 14th & 22nd Anniversaries, late of Caherlea Claregalway. In loving memory of Henry, who died on the 28th of August, 2005, his son Michael, who died on the 23rd of July, 1997; also remembering Mary, who died on the 27th of May, 1972. May they rest in peace. Time may pass and fade away, No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you are all always there. Sadly missed and always remembered your loving family. Anniversary Mass In St. James' Church, Claregalway, on Saturday, the 24th of August, at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
