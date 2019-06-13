|
COSTELLO, Henry (Third Anniversary) Lettermore, Co. Galway. In loving memory of Henry Costello, who passed away 13th June, 2016. A heart conceals so many things, that words cannot say, The sadness of the day you died, will never go away. Although we will always miss you, we know we are not alone, For you are watching over us, from a place you now call home. Forever loved and missed by your wife Maureen, and sons, Sean, Aongus, and Ronan. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 22nd June, at 7.00pm, Lettermore Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 13, 2019