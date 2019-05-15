|
CUSACK, J.P. (Fourteenth Anniversary) Late of Athenry Road Loughrea In loving memory of J.P. who died on 18th May, 2005. Never more than a thought away, Cherished memories every day. Sorely missed by his loving wife Cellie, Marcella and John, Patricia and Jim, Alan and Janey, his grandchildren Philip, James, Katie, Sarah, Peter, Patrick and Liam, his brother Tomás, sisters Marie, Olive, Margaret and Anne and their families. Anniversary Mass On Sunday 19th May in St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea at 12 noon. You always had a smile to share, A laugh, a joke and time to care, A wonderful nature, warm and true, These are the memories we have of you. Always in our thoughts - All your colleagues in The Connacht Tribune.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 15, 2019