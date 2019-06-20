Resources More Obituaries for Jack HOUGH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack HOUGH

Notice HOUGH, JACK - The sons, Michael and William, daughter Mary, and extended family would like to thank all those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement. Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Kiltormer Nursing Home for the loving care they gave our Dad during the last few years of his life. Also, thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Portiucula Hospital during his final days. We would like to thank all the priests who celebrated his Funeral Mass. Sincere thanks to all who attended the funeral Mass and burial. Thanks also to those who sent Mass cards and floral tributes. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere thanks. Jack's Month's Mind Mass Will be July 13, at 6:30 in Eyrecourt Church. Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices