COLLINS James (2nd Anniversary) of Cloonacastle, Kylebrack, Loughrea, Co Galway. James passed away 26th October 2017. It's hard to believe it has been two years, Since you left this world with no more fears, We miss your smiling face so much,Your voice, your laughter and your touch, Cherished memories we will keep forever, Of our wonderful years spent together. Rest in Peace James. So sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Antoinette and family and the Collins Family. Many a day your name is spokenAnd many an hour you're in our thoughts A link in our family chain is brokenBut you will always remain in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by Stephen, Rose, Evan, Leanne, Bryan and Jonathan. Anniversary Mass In Duniry, Saturday, 26th October at 8pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019
