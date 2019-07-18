Home

James (Jim) DONOHOE

James (Jim) DONOHOE In Memoriam
DONOHUE James (Jim); Liscoyle, Gurtymadden, Loughrea (Seventh Anniversary 17th July 2019). In sad but loving memory of a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who passed away on 17th July, 2012. Jim, May the winds of heaven blow gently and whisper so you'll hear,That we still love and miss you and wish that you were here. Though you've passed on before us, you're always in our hearts, And though we're not together, we'll never be apart. In ever loving memory, Dolores and family. Anniversary Mass In Mullagh Church, Saturday evening, 20th July, 2019 at 8:00 pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 18, 2019
