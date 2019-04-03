Resources More Obituaries for James DUGGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James DUGGAN

In Memoriam Condolences DUGGAN, James (Jimmy) Lakeview, Claregalway Co. Galway 1st Anniversary on 14th April 2019 Jimmy Just a prayer from the family that loved you, Just a memory fond and true, In our hearts you will live forever, Because we thought the world of you. Your family. Brother Time slips gently by, but love and memories never die, As each day dawns, I think of you, As each night falls, we pray for you. Joe and Mary Ann. Brother Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Time slips by, life goes on, But from our thoughts you are never gone. Pat, Hannah, James, Ashling. Brother Jimmy, daily thoughts and silent tears, An empty space no one can fill, We miss you Jimmy and always will. Loved and missed every day, Bridie, Donna, Anthony, Nessa, Daniel, John, Catherine. Brother Wouldn't it be lovely, Your smiling face to see, Sitting at the table, The way it used to be. A beautiful nature, a heart of gold, Your loss to us, can never be told. Always remembered by brother Harry and Breege. Brother Loving and kind in all his ways, Upright and just to the end of his days, Sincere and true in his heart and mind, Beautiful memories he left behind. Always remembered by Peter and family. Brother Time may pass and fade away, But silent thoughts and memories stay, No longer in our lives so share, In our hearts you are always there. Marian, Malachy and family. Brother A little tribute small and tender, Just to say we will always remember, Each of us in our own way, Have special thoughts of you today, In the shelter of Thy Sacred Heart dear Jesus may he rest. Always remembered by your sister Peggy, Padraig and family. Brother To have and to hold and then to part, Is the greatest sorrow of a broken heart, Too young to die, too precious to lose, We had no choice, we could not choose. In thoughts we see you just the same, With the love and pride we speak your name. Always remembered by your sister Eileen, Joe and family. Brother You always had a smile to share, A laugh, a joke, a time to care, Your wonderful nature warm and true, Those are the memories we have of you. Lovingly remembered by Johnny Ann and Family. Brother-in-law Deep in our hearts, your memory is kept, To love and to cherish and never forget. Always remembered Breda and family. DUGGAN, JIMMY Lakeview, Claregalway 1st Anniversary Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by brother Martin, Marie, Martina and Godson Gerard. Uncle You always had a smile to share,A laugh, a joke, a time to care.Your wonderful nature warm and true Those are the memories we have of you. Lovingly remembered by your Goddaughter Rosemary, Richard, Pauline, Thomas, Christina and Conor. Anniversary Mass On Saturday 30th March, 7.30 p.m. St. James Church, Claregalway. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019