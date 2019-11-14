|
|
HEFFERNAN, James (Jim) Cushatrough, Clifden. 14th Anniversary We will never forget that Sunday morning you closed your eyes. God was calling. It broke our hearts to say goodbye. You fought so hard we cried and cried. Our lives go on but not the same. We miss you more than words can say. We play your song to heal the pain. My blue eyes crying in the rain. Sadly missed by your loving wife Ann and all the family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 16th November, St Joseph's Church, Clifden.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019