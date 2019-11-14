Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James HEFFERNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James HEFFERNAN

Add a Memory
James HEFFERNAN In Memoriam
HEFFERNAN, James (Jim) Cushatrough, Clifden. 14th Anniversary We will never forget that Sunday morning you closed your eyes. God was calling. It broke our hearts to say goodbye. You fought so hard we cried and cried. Our lives go on but not the same. We miss you more than words can say. We play your song to heal the pain. My blue eyes crying in the rain. Sadly missed by your loving wife Ann and all the family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 16th November, St Joseph's Church, Clifden.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -