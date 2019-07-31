|
HOPKINS James, Loughanboy, Caltra, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. 2nd Anniversary In loving memory of James, who passed away on August 1st, 2017. Husband You'll never be forgotten, that simply cannot be As long as I am living, I'll carry you with me. Safely tucked inside my heart, your light will always shine A glowing ember never stilled, throughout the end of time No matter what the future brings, or what may lie ahead I know that you will walk with me along the path I tread Go rest, my James, be at peace, and let your soul fly free One day I'll join your glorious flight for all eternity For the memories of the one I loved still cast a gentle glow To grace my days and light my path wherever I may go Deeply loved and forever missed Philomena xx Dad It's been the hardest thing to lose you, you meant so much to me, But you are in my heart Dad, and that's where you'll always be, I know that Heaven called you, but I wish you could have stayed, At least the memories I have of you, they never will fade. I did not want to lose you, but you did not go alone, Because a part of me went with you, when Heaven called you home. So just remember one thing, we are not apart, You're with me in my memories, and in my broken heart. Love, your son Darren, daughter-in-law Maggie, grandkids Liana and Joey xxx Dad It's been the hardest thing to lose you, you meant so much to me, But you are in my heart Dad, and that's where you'll always be, I know that Heaven called you, but I wish you could have stayed, At least the memories I have of you, they never will fade. I did not want to lose you, but you did not go alone, Because a part of me went with you, when Heaven called you home. So just remember one thing, we are not apart, You're with me in my memories, and in my broken heart. Loved and sadly missed by your daughter Amanda, son-in-law Alan xx Dad I wish I could see you Dad, for just a little while I wish that I could hug you, and see your loving smile But wishing gets me nowhere and longing is in vain So I hold you in my heart until we meet again Love and miss you Your son Dwayne xx Dad Of all the gifts in life, however great or small To have you as my Dad was the greatest gift of all. A special time, a special face, a special Dad I can't replace With an aching heart I whisper low I miss you Dad and love you so. Loved and missed by your daughter Danielle and Colm. Grandad We're sending you a dove to Heaven, with a parcel on it's wings Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss you, and to send you all our love. Michael xx and Eva xx Grandad There's a star in Heaven, it comes out every night I know it's you Grandad, who has come out to say 'Goodnight' Hugs and kisses Callum
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 31, 2019