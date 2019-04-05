Resources More Obituaries for James LYONS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James (Jimmy) LYONS

Obituary LYONSCleaghmore, Ballinasloe. In loving memory of James (Jimmy), who passed away on 9th March, 2019. R.I.P. Thinking of you Dad, but that is nothing new I thought about you yesterday, and the day before that too, I'll think about you tomorrow, and as the years come and go I'll think about you forever, because I love you so. ******************** Dear Lord up above, give Grandad our love. Hug him and kiss him and tell him we love him and that we are thinking of him. Always loved and sadly missed by your loving Family. Month's Mind Mass Friday, 5th April at 7pm, Killure Church. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries