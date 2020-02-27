|
LYONS (First Anniversary) In loving memory of James, Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe who died on 9th March 2019. R.I.P. If roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me.Place them in my father's arms and tell him they're from me. Tell him I love him and miss himAnd when he turns to smile, Place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while Because remembering him is easy,I do it every day, But there's an ache within my heartthat will never go away. Always loved and sadly missed by your loving Family. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 7th March in Killure Church at 6.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020