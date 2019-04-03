Resources More Obituaries for James McINERNEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James (Jim) McINERNEY

Obituary McINERNEY, James (Jim) (Died 18th February) We, the family of the late Jim, would like to express our sincere thanks to all who sympathised with us, sent Mass cards, Messages of Sympathy, floral tributes; to our neighbours and friends who called to our house.A special word of thanks to the management and staff of The Little Flower Nursing Home, Labane, who looked after Jim over the past 4 years; Jim's Home Care, Quinn's and Daly's Pharmacies. A special thanks to Dr. Matt O'Flaherty, who looked after Jim over the years; to Monaghan Undertakers, the gravediggers for preparing Jim's resting place; to Fr. Tommy Marrinan, servers, readers, the little ones who brought up the gifts; to Karina and the choir for the beautiful music and singing, and a final thanks to the management and staff of Sullivan's Hotel for the beautiful food. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as a token of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Jim's Month's Mind Mass Saturday, 16th March at 7.30pm in St. Colman's Church, Tierneevin. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019