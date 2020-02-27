Home

James Michael Kavanagh

James Michael Kavanagh Notice
KAVANAGH, James Michael, aged 75, 24/08/44-15/02/20 Croydon, London and formerly of Carrick East, Cornamona, who passed away peacefully on 15th February. Reposing at Burkes Funeral Home, Clonbur on Friday 28th February from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Church of the Sacred Heart, Cornamona Mass on Saturday 29th February at 11am Burial afterwards at Rosshill, Clonbur. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St Christopher's Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020
