MONAHAN, James - Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co.Galway (Sixth Anniversary) In loving memory of James who died 28th July, 2013 Time cannot steal the treasures That we carry in our hearts. For our memories of you Still cast a gentle glow That grace our days And light our paths wherever we go. Loved and remembered every day by his wife, Peggy; brother, John, and sister Mona. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 27th July, 6.30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 25, 2019