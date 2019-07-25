Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James MONAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James MONAHAN

Add a Memory
James MONAHAN In Memoriam
MONAHAN, James - Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co.Galway (Sixth Anniversary) In loving memory of James who died 28th July, 2013 Time cannot steal the treasures That we carry in our hearts. For our memories of you Still cast a gentle glow That grace our days And light our paths wherever we go. Loved and remembered every day by his wife, Peggy; brother, John, and sister Mona. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 27th July, 6.30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.