|
|
HOBAN Jason
23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe
23rd August 2017.
As we lovingly remember our beautiful Jason on his 2nd anniversary gone from us.
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name
But all I have are memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your resting place I visit,
And place flowers there with care.
But no one knows the heartache as I turn and leave you there.
Mammy xx
My Wonderful Son
Of all the special gifts in life However great or small To have you as my son was the greatest gift of all.
A special time, a special face, A special son I can't replace, With an aching heart
I whisper low I miss you Jason
and love you so.
Love Daddy xx
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in our brother's arms
And tell him they're from us.
Tell him that we love and miss him
and when he turns to smile
Place a kiss upon his cheek
And hold him for a while.
Because remembering him
is easy
We do it every day,
But there is an ache
within our heart
That will never go away.
Love Fiona, Linda, Sean, Declan, and Trevor.
When I come to the end of the road, I want no rites in a gloom filled room.
Why cry for a soul set free.
Miss me a little but not too long and not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love and fun we once shared
with all my family and friends.
Miss me but let me go
For this is a journey we all must take and each must go alone.
It's all part of the Master's Plan a stop on the road home.
Jason
Missed with a grief beyond all tears.
Missed so much and loved with all our hearts.
2nd Anniversary Mass
Saturday, 24th August at 6.30pm in Eyrecourt Church.
