NESTOR Jerome who passed away on the 3rd March 2020.Kilmacdaugh, Gort, Co Galway. Jerome's wife Therese, sons Gerard, Brendan and Martin, daughters Christina and Barbara, brother Noel wish to sincerely thank all of you who supported and sympathised with us on our sudden and sad loss.Sincere thank you to all who visited our home, provided food, attended the funeral and travelled long distances to be with us over the funeral days. Thanks to all who phoned, sent kind messages of sympathy, sent Mass cards and floral tributes.Our Sincere thank you to Dr. Raymond and Maura Piggott and their team for the care they afforded to Jerome. Thank you to Gort Cancer Care for your support over the years.Thank you to the staff of UCHG, to the Chaplain for your prayers and support afforded to Jerome. Thank you to church sacristan, to Fr. Michael for your beautiful funeral Mass, your prayers and support at our home. To Fr.Tommy for your prayers at the funeral home and to Jerome's dear cousin Fr. Malachy for your prayers at our home. Sincere thank you to Karina Cahill and the Gort Choir for your beautiful music. To Jerome's dear friend and Funeral Director Peter Mullins.thank you for your empathy kindness and professionalism. To Shane Counihan thank you for all your continued help and support.Our local grave diggers, thank you for preparing Jerome's final resting place with care and attention. Olivia and Alan O' Grady and all your kind staff at the Lady Gregory Hotel. Thank you for your support during our sad days and for the beautiful meal after Jerome was laid to rest. Thank you Gort GAA - past and present who escorted Jerome on his final journey through his beloved town of Gort on both days. He would have been so proud! Finally, to our wonderful neighbours, close friends and family-there are no words to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the support you have provided to us. For this we will be forever grateful to you all. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this as a token of our sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation.Remembrance Mass For Jerome will be scheduled at a later date with Gort Parish Church. 'May his gentle soul rest in peace'
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020