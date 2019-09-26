|
MOORE Jessica - Ballyara, Bullaun, Loughrea, Co. Galway Died, 12th August 2019, aged 19 years Catherine, Brendan, Cian and Ali, together with the Stratford and Moore families, wish to express their sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who sympathised with them on the devastating and heartbreaking loss of their beautiful and irreplaceable Jessica. To our exceptional neighbours, friends and all those from the Bullaun community and beyond who helped us so much and were with us at all times and continue to support us, words cannot express our sincere gratitude to you all. To the many, many people who called to our house with gifts, food and flowers, those who helped with catering and parking, we are extremely grateful. A very special mention to all of Jessica's many great friends who showed such strength and kindness by spending so many hours with us during those sad days. We were deeply moved in particular by Jess's classmates who spent their Leaving Cert results night with Jessica and us in our home. The respect and dignity which they showed on that night will never be forgotten by us all and we are very thankful to each and every one of you. We are overwhelmed by the massive turnout on both days. Words seem inadequate to express our appreciation to every person who queued for several hours to pay their respects to us in Kilboys on the loss of our fabulous Jess. We wish to acknowledge all those who came from the four corners of Ireland and beyond to support us. To the large number of people, both in Loughrea and in Bullaun, who stayed up until the early hours of the morning to participate in both Guards of Honour, escorting Jessica home, we are extremely grateful. To the Management and staff at Gullane's Hotel and the paramedics and all the medical staff at Portiuncula Hospital, all of whom did their very best to look after Jessica; we are extremely thankful. To Bishop John Kirby who called to our home, Fr. Benny Flanagan who celebrated a beautiful and fitting funeral Mass for Jess and also to the many priests who assisted during those days and Jessica's four cousins who served at her Mass, we thank you all sincerely. A heartfelt thank you to Sean, Joe, Shane and Pat from Kilboys for everything they did for us, they went way above and beyond the call of duty at all times. We will never forget their kindness to us. We wish to thank the gravediggers for preparing Jessica's final resting place with such care and attention. The amazing support and practical help that we received and continue to receive from our wonderful work colleagues is appreciated beyond words. To the members of An Garda Síochána, we want to say a special thank you for all of your help, support and kindness throughout this heartbreaking ordeal. To Paul, John and all of the staff at Saint Raphaels' College, we wish to thank you sincerely for all of your kindness and support to us and to Jessica's school friends during this time. The Guard of Honour from all of Saint Raphaels' students is something we deeply appreciate. We are also grateful for your continued support to us. To the wonderful LYT family; we cannot express our gratitude enough to you all for the long hours put in standing shoulder to shoulder with us in celebrating Jessica's life and her many talents and performances. To Sean Geraghty for all of his help and attention to detail. To the exceptional and extremely hard working Bullaun Ladies who provided beautiful refreshments and accommodated such large numbers in the hall afterwards, we are very, very thankful. To Fergal and Ollie for the wonderful job they did with the sound system. It meant so much to us and we are extremely grateful. Catherine, Brendan, Cian and Ali would not have been able to get through this harrowing nightmare without the constant support, kindness and practical help of the immediate Stratford and Moore families. We were never alone or in need of anything throughout those dark and difficult days as both families rallied around us and could not have possibly done any more for us. They continue to show us huge support each and every day and we want them to know that we are grateful beyond words to them all. Cian's girlfriend, Vanessa, has been a pillar of strength to us from the very start of this dreadful ordeal. Her practical support and kindness will never be forgotten and we are extremely grateful to her. We received and continue to receive hundreds of Mass cards and letters of sympathy for which we are eternally grateful. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deep, heartfelt and genuine gratitude and appreciation. Above all else, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Jess for being part of our lives for 19 wonderful years. We got to do and see so much together as a family and for this we are truly grateful. Jessica was a wonderful, funny, kind, hardworking and beautiful girl, inside and out and it is our privilege to be her mother, her father, her big brother and little sister. We want Jess and the whole world to know that she is loved dearly and missed so very much every minute of every day and will never, ever leave our hearts. Memorial Mass Will be offered for Jessica on Saturday 28th September 2019 at 7pm in St. Patrick's Church, Bullaun.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019