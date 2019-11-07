Home

CHARITY Jim, 8th Anniversary In loving memory of my dear husband, Jim, who passed away on November 6th, 2011. In Heaven you rest no worries, no pain, In God's Own Time dear Jim, we will meet again. Always on my mind, forever in my heart. Rest in peace my dearest Jim, Dora Dad You were always there with a helping hand To listen, advise and understand, My father, my mentor, my friend,Rest in Peace Dad, James. Dear Dad, Forever heartbroken that you are not here, we think and speak about you every day, and miss you all the time - Love always from your daughter Susan and son-in-law John. Grandad Although you can't be here with us we are truly not apart For you are always on our minds and forever in our hearts. We miss you Grandad, Love always, Your Grandchildren Andrea and Jonathan xx Anniversary Mass Friday, 22nd November, 7pm, St Brendan's Church, Corrandulla.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019
