EARLEY, Jim, January 11th 2020 Paddy, Michael, Tina, Aine, Patrick, Eadaoin and Jim's extended family thank everyone who sympathised with us in our recent sad and unexpected loss. We are deeply grateful to all who called to Jim's home, attended the reposing, the funeral Mass and burial and to everybody who sent Mass cards, flowers and messages of sympathy. Sincere thanks to Fr Michael King, Fr Tommy Marrinan, Fr Joe Roche and Fr Ben Hughes for their beautiful celebration of Jim's farewell Mass. May we also express our grateful appreciation to the NUIG Staff Choir and violinist Gina Fennessy. We would also like to offer thanks to the emergency services, the Gardaí, Dr Derbhla Fadden and to our wonderfully caring family GP, Dr Raymond Piggott. Our gratitude is also extended to the Undertaker, John Monahan and to our neighbours who prepared Jim's final resting place with such great care and attention. A very special thanks to Beagh Hurling Club, the Wild Swan Theatre Company and to our neighbours and friends for their wonderful support and help during our bereavement, particularly on the evening of Jim's reposing in Curtane. Many thanks also to all the family and friends who helped and supported us in Caherbroder on the day of his funeral Mass. Please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere token of our appreciation to you all. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15th at 5:00pm in St Anne's Church, Shanaglish.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020