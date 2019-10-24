|
DUGGAN, Jimmy, Baranna, Corrandulla, Co. Galway Died 27th September 2019 Jimmy's wife Mary, daughters Edel, Linda, Marian, Una, son PJ, grandchildren and extended family wish to offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us in our recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to all our wonderful neighbours, relatives and friends who provided emotional and practical support at this difficult time and also throughout Jimmy's illness. A special word of thanks to all those who travelled long distances to be with us and to everyone who kindly donated to COPD. We wish to express our immense gratitude to all the staff in Hospital 1 Merlin Park and Dr. Bob Rudderford for many years of wonderful care. Thanks to the paramedics, UHG staff, Palliative Team, Doctors Alan and Val Costello, Ryders Pharmacy and Corrandulla Health Centre for all their care and kindness. Our heartfelt thanks to Fr Ollie McNamara, Fr Sean Cunningham, the choir and servers, John King and Anne-Marie Kelly for a beautiful Mass. Thanks to Martin and Julie Hanley for their care and professionalism and to the gravediggers who immaculately prepared Jimmy's final resting place. Thanks to Kieran Lundy for his lovely graveside songs. Much thanks and appreciation to Aidan Leonard (Peggy's) for the food and refreshments provided. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass for Jimmy Will be offered in St. Brendan's Church, Annaghdown on the 27th of October 2019 at 7pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019