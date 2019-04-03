Resources More Obituaries for Jimmy FITZPATRICK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmy FITZPATRICK

FITZPATRICK, Jimmy Mervue/Corrandulla Passed away 4th February 2019. Irene, Dave, Des and Mike wish to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who sympathised with them during the recent passing of their father Jimmy. A heartfelt thanks to everyone who travelled from near and far to attend Jimmy's Wake, Funeral Mass and burial of which he would have been so proud. Thanks to all who sent Mass cards, letters and donations to the Galway Hospice. Once again to the staff at Galway Hospice and Palliative Home Care Team, there are not enough words to thank you all for the love, kindness and dignity given to Dad during his illness. You are indeed earth angels. Thank you to Dr Adrian Carney and the staff at Roscam Medical Centre, also to the staff at Mervue Pharmacy. Thanks to Father Martin (Mervue) and Father Sean (Corrandulla) for concelebrating Dad's Mass. A special thank you to our cousins Lisa, Lorraine and John for the beautiful music and singing. Thanks to Julie and Martin Hanly, Funeral Directors for their kindness and professionalism. Special thanks to Dad's neighbours from Corrandulla, friends and family who prepared Dad's final resting place with his beloved wife Teresa with such care and love. To our wonderful neighbours in Mervue, friends and family who welcomed Dad home, and provided help, refreshments and comfort to us all. To the Claregalway Hotel for providing a beautiful meal after the burial. Finally, to Dad's brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, we saw how much you all loved our father not just at the funeral but during his final journey, a special thank you to you all. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Jimmy's Month's Mind Mass Will take place on Saturday, 9th March at 6.30 in The Holy Family Church, Mervue, Galway. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019