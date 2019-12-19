Home

Jimmy FLANNERY

Jimmy FLANNERY In Memoriam
FLANNERY Jimmy (Second Anniversary) Died 29th December 2017 Garrymore, Ballymacward We miss your somewhat silly ways, We miss the things you used to say, And when old times we do recall, Its then we miss you most of all. Always remembered and sadly missed by Nancy and Pete Brother As time unfolds another year, Silent memories keep you near. Thank you for the years we shared, And for all the ways we know you cared. Love forever Geraldine, Martin, Jackie and Megan Brother When we must say goodbye, But Memories of those we love, Live on and never die. Always remembered by Breege and family Brother No length of time, Can takeaway, Our thoughts of you, From day to day, Deep in our hearts, Your memory is kept, To love and cherish, And never forget. Sadly missed by Helen, Gerry and family.« Anniversary Mass At 7pm Ballymacward 28th December
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
