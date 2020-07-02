|
KELLY Jimmy, late of Doone, Fohenagh, Co. Galway. Who passed away peacefully on the 24th of June, 2020 in Chicago. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Mary-Ann (Chuck), sons Kevin (Katie), Brian ( Nicole), Sean, Eamon and grandchildren. His brother Danny and sisters Josephine, Kathleen, Noreen, Eileen and Teresa. His nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Jimmy is predeceased by his son James, sister Marie and parents. Will those who think of Jimmy today, a little word to Jesus say. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 2, 2020