Cogaula, Clonberne. Mass for Joe Burke will take place privately, tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio and streamed live online on Kilkerrin Clonberne Parish Church Newsletter facebook page. House private and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Palliative Care and the Irish Wheelchair Association.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020
