|
|
|
KEOGH, Fr. Joe, St. Mary's Nursing Home, Galway and formerly of Main Street, Oughterard, August 22, 2019. Fr. Joe's family would like to say a most sincere thank you to all our friends and neighbours, all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad loss. To the wonderful staff of St. Mary's Nursing Home Galway for all their kindness and support of Fr. Joe during his stay there.« To all who sent Mass cards or letters of sympathy. To all who travelled to Oughterard and those who attended the removal, the funeral Mass and burial. The kindness and support you offered in the days and weeks before and following Fr. Joe's passing was, and continues to be, a source of great comfort. Thank you also to Fr. Peter Rabbitte, for officiating the Mass, Fr. Martin Downey for his kind words, Fr. Michael Connolly P.P. of Oughterard, Fr. Joe's fellow priests of the Diocese, soloist Maeve Carney, organist Martina King, Mass servers, for all their help with Fr. Joe's Mass. We would like to especially thank Dermot Walsh of Walsh's Funeral directors Oughterard, the Guards in Oughterard and The Oughterard Show Society for all their cooperation. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our deep gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Fr. Joe's Month's Mind Mass Will be held on Saturday the 28th September 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019