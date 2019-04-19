Resources More Obituaries for Joe McGAULEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joe McGAULEY

Obituary Mc GAULEY, Joe (Tullavrick, Oughterard, Co. Galway) - On the Month's Mind of Joe's death (March 17th 2019), his wife Julia, children Carole, Daragh, Niamh and Sarah, sons-in-law Jimmy, Declan and Damien, grandchildren Ríonach, Aoibhe, Laura, Róise, Rachel, Eoghan and Aidan, would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all who sympathised with us when we lost our beloved Joe. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and neighbours, and all those who visited our home, attended the wake, removal and funeral Mass, and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. Our thanks to those who travelled, corresponded, offered support, raised a glass, shared memories of a life very well lived - Joe would have loved it all. A special word of thanks to the nurses and home care team of Galway Hospice, Prof O'Regan, Donna, Helen, and all the Respiratory Team at UHG, and Dr Tom Mc Connell who cared for Joe with such devotion and kindness. We would also like to thank the Guards of Honour, and all those who participated in the Mass, the readers and musicians, and especially Fr. John O'Halloran for all of his help and support. Finally, we would like to thank Dermot Walsh Funeral Director for his sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. You all helped to create a fitting memorial of Joe's life and for this we are extremely grateful. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Joe is much missed and is remembered every day with love. Joe's Month's Mind Mass Will be held on Sunday, 14th April 2019 at 11.30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.