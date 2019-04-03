Home

John and Bridie KEELER

KEELER, John and Bridie In loving memory of our parents John 5th Anniversary Bridie 12th Anniversary If we had all the world to give,We'd give it, yes and more, To hear your voices, see your smiles and greet you at the door, But all we can do, dear Mom and Dad is go and tend your grave, and leave behind tokens of love,To the best parents God made.Love and missed every day. From all your family xxxx Anniversary Mass for John and Bridie Saturday, 23rd February, 8pm in Church of Immaculate Conception, Moycullen.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
