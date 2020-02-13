|
KEELER, John and Bridie In loving memory of our dear parents John Bridie 6th Anniversary 13th Anniversary Partings come and hearts are broken, Loved ones go with words unspoken, Deep in our hearts there's a memory kept, For a Mother and Father we will never forget. Some day we hope to meet again, Some day, we don't know when, To clasp your hands in a better land,Never to part again. Lonely we are here without you,Life is not the same, All this world would be like Heaven, Just to have you both back again. Loved and missed every day From all your Family xxxx Anniversary Mass for John and Bridie Saturday, 15th February, 8pm in Church of Immaculate Conception, Moycullen.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020