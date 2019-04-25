|
GRADY- John and Paddy. (8th and 6th Anniversaries) Late of Ballyglass, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done,We pray that God has given you, The crown you've truly won. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all your family. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 28th April at 10am at Fr. Michael Griffin Memorial Church, Gurteen.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019