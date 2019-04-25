Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John GRADY-
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John and Paddy GRADY-

In Memoriam Condolences

GRADY- John and Paddy. (8th and 6th Anniversaries) Late of Ballyglass, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you shall remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done,We pray that God has given you, The crown you've truly won. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all your family. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 28th April at 10am at Fr. Michael Griffin Memorial Church, Gurteen.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.