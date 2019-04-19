CALLANAN John 1st Anniversary In loving memory of John Callanan, Roxboro, Kilchreest, Loughrea, Co. Galway, who passed awayon the 19th April, 2018. John I remember the day I met you And the day God made you mine I remember the day God took you And will till the end of time We made our vows together Till death do us part They hold precious memories Which never let us part I know you walk beside me And when my life is through I hope that God will take my hand and lead me straight to you. Loved and sadly missed by your wife Mary. Dad We miss you from the fireside chair Your loving smile and gentle air We lost a father with a heart of gold How much we miss you can never be told God bless you Dad you were one of the best Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your daughter Michelle, your sons David and Shane, their partners Kalotina and Cathy, your adored grandchildren John and Kokona. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 27th April at 7:30pm in St. Teresa's Church, Castledaly. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary