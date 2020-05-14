|
CALLANAN John Barratoore,Kylebrack, LoughreaCo Galway Who passed away on 7th April 2020 R.I.P. John's family would like to thank most sincerely everyone who sympathised with them on their recent sad loss. Thank you to all who phoned, sent messages, letters of sympathy, Mass cards and condolences on R.I.P.ie. Sincere thanks to all his wonderful neighbours who helped and supported him over the years but especially during the latter couple of years due to his declining health. Each and every one of you were at the end of the phone and never let him down. Thank you! A special word of thanks to Fr Pat Conroy for celebrating John's funeral and through his kind words commemorating John's life. A sincere thank you for the care and attention given to John by all the doctors and staff at the Main Street Clinic, Loughrea and also by Gerard in Weaver's Pharmacy, Loughrea. Thanks to all the doctors and nursing staff in UHG who cared for John throughout his ill health in recent years. Thank you to Marie his carer who showed him so much kindness and understanding. A sincere thank you to the gravediggers, Jody, Patrick, Noel and Gerry, who did such a wonderful job in preparing John's final resting place. To all those who lined the roads and stood outside their homes as John made his final journey to Ballinakill Church: thank you. Wouldn't he have been delighted to see how popular he was! Thanks to Tom Tuohy funeral director for his professionalism, kindness and compassion. A Memorial Mass for John will be arranged at a later date. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our gratitude.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 14, 2020