|
|
KELLY, John Coleman (1st Anniversary) In loving memory of John Coleman of Tyrone, Kilcolgan, who died on 23rd June, 2018. Just a prayer from those who loved you, Just a memory fond and true, In our hearts you will live forever, Because we thought the world of you, Sadly missed by your wife, Bridie, daughter Colette, son-in-law David, grandchildren, sister May, extended family and many friends. First Anniversary Mass On Sunday, June 23rd at 10.30am in St. Colman's Church, Ballinderreen.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 20, 2019