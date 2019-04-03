|
DEELY, John Carra, Bullaun, Loughrea (7th Anniversary) In loving memory of Johnny who died on 28th February 2012. Husband My wish is just a simple prayer, God bless and keep you in His care. In Heaven you rest, no worries, no pain, In God's own time we will meet again. Your loving wife Irene. Daddy We think of you always, And mention your name, Close to our hearts, You will always remain. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Your daughter Maura, sons Sean, Michael and Donal, son-in-law and daughters in-law. Granddad Gentle Jesus up above, Give our grand-dad all our love, Miss you "Donny" with love. Ciara, Cleona, Chloe, Cameron, Jennifer and Holly. xxxxx Anniversary Mass Friday 15th March, St. Patrick's Church Bullaun at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019