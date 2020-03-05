|
FEENEY John - Shannagurrane, Spiddal, Co. Galway and 41 Turner Street, Redcar, Cleveland, England who passed away on 28 January 2020 The family of the late John Feeney express their sincere gratitude to all who sympathised with us in our sad loss. Thanks to all those who attended the removal, Mass and burial and those who sent Mass cards and floral tributes. Special thanks go to Fr. Martin Whelan for prayers at the mortuary, the Church, the funeral Mass and graveyard. Thanks also to Seosamh Ó Flaithearta for the beautiful music and singing in the Church. Thanks to the gravediggers for the great care and attention to John's final resting place. Special thanks go to Padraig and Lena Naughton of Naughtons Funeral Directors for their professionalism and kindness and to Relph Funeral Directors, England. Thanks to the Connemara Coast Hotel for the excellent lunch and refreshments provided. Special thanks also go to Jimmy and Vera Geraghty, Redcar, England for all their help and kindness to John over many years. Finally, thanks to the staff of the Four Seasons Nursing Home, Saltburn, England who cared for John for the last six years. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
